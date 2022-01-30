 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Albany - $45,000

Welcome to our friendly park at Sequoia Estates. We take pride in our community located right off I-5, close to HWY 20 & 34. We are conveniently located next to the Heritage Mall as well as Los Dos Amigos Mexican restaurant and Abby's Pizza. Fred Myers, Wal-Mart and Goodwill thrift shop are also close by. We have elementary and high school nearby. The local gym and hair salon are within walking distance. We have a coin operated laundry facility and showers available for tenant use. There is a playground and extra parking available. Clubhouse and on-site management. This One bedroom beauty is nestled in the heart of Albany.

