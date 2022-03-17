Rare opportunity to own a beautiful historic bank building (Formerly the Farmers State Bank). This building offers a rare opportunity to live-and-work at your own business location. Commercial storefront space is separate from separate spacious apartment in the back (appx. 1,350 sf). Commercial space is appx. 1,650 sf. One can either occupy one space, & lease out the other for income, or occupy the entire building for your needs. Previously restaurant/pub space with kitchen hood & lots of plumbing.
1 Bedroom Home in Independence - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NAACP has picketed Fred Meyer, demanding the Portland-headquartered retailer apologize or face boycott for discrimination three women say they…
Gathering Together Farm near Philomath opened up a seasonal farm stand and restaurant March 15.
The idea is to increase accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers traveling through campus.
A little bureaucracy can't stop a dedicated group from helping the homeless in Corvallis.
On Saturday morning, just hours after Oregon lifted its mask mandate, Kevin Weaver had what might have been the hundredth version of the same …
A ninth-seeded team without even one senior played suffocating defense and showed the patience to find its best shooter, not rattled by the ne…
Popular video sharing app TikTok probably isn’t the first place you’d check to see what the Albany Police Department is up to. But for nearly …
A public march will be held at the Corvallis Fred Meyer at noon Saturday, March 12 to call awareness to alleged racial discrimination experien…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times. Guest editorials in this space are intended to prov…