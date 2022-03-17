1 Bedroom Home in Independence - $695,000

Rare opportunity to own a beautiful historic bank building (Formerly the Farmers State Bank). This building offers a rare opportunity to live-and-work at your own business location. Commercial storefront space is separate from separate spacious apartment in the back (appx. 1,350 sf). Commercial space is appx. 1,650 sf. One can either occupy one space, & lease out the other for income, or occupy the entire building for your needs. Previously restaurant/pub space with kitchen hood & lots of plumbing.