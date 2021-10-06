 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $49,900

Come check out this very spacious home in a great location of the park. More than meets the eye! Lean to is 6x26 and makes for a great addition for more room/storage. Appliances included along with washer and dryer. Home offers a huge kitchen/dining area with tons of storage including pantry and a built in hutch. Outside storage shed is approx 12x12, more storage in carport, 2 separate decks, very private fenced yard. Home has a/c. Extra large bathroom. Buyer due diligence.Park approval required.

