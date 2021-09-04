A must visit, cozy & affordable home! This home sits on its own 5600+ sq ft lot, has a fully fenced yard, and is in a quiet neighborhood just blocks from the river! Close to I-5, shopping, schools & parks, plus low property taxes. Served by city water & sewer & natural gas. Spacious kitchen, 2nd bedroom w/built-in dresser, primary bedroom w/built-in dresser & ensuite . Covered front patio, shed, carport with ample parking & room for RV!
2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $135,000
