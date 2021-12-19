 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $214,500

2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $214,500

Newer carpet, trimwork, updsairs bathroom , great condition, easy care / easy living! Enjoy your home without the stress and hassle of exterior upkeep, small enclosed patio and yard allow you to relax, but still enjoy your days off. Master bedroom has deck; paddle fans in Dining Room and 2nd bedroom . Ready to be your home. Schedule your appointment today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News