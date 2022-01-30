Welcome to our friendly park at Sequoia Estates. We take pride in our community located right off I-5, close to HWY 20 & 34. We are conveniently located next to the Heritage Mall as well as Los Dos Amigos Mexican restaurant and Abby's Pizza. Fred Myers, Wal-Mart and Goodwill thrift shop are also close by. We have elementary and high school nearby. The local gym and hair salon are within walking distance. We have a coin operated laundry facility and showers available for tenant use. There is a playground and extra parking available. Clubhouse and on-site management. Beautiful home selling as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $50,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, he's not charged with murder. He claims he found her on the bathroom floor at Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath.
When Jade Carey stepped on the mat Sunday afternoon for her floor routine at Gill Coliseum, the celebration had already begun.
The shot misses, and two are in jail without bail. Lebanon PD is investigating.
Oregon State freshman gymnast Jade Carey earned two Pac-12 awards for her record-breaking performance in the conference opener against UCLA an…
Corvallis leaders want to give the public more time to weigh in on a proposal to annex 42 acres into the city for a housing development.
A Corvallis man incarcerated since 1999 has died in custody.
Alsea Superintendent Marc Thielman's Friday, Jan. 21 announcement that his district would no longer enforce mask wearing in school settings, e…
Oregon gubernatorial hopeful and Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman is a master at political theater and self-promotion, but h…
A note from the superintendent requests the maskless to refrain from engaging in mask-shaming.
It's designed to augment safety for all who use the roads. But has it?