Double wide manufactured home located in all age community, Columbus Greens. Open floor plan with laminate floors and vaulted ceilings throughout. Kitchen complete with island and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fan in dining room that opens to deck. Primary suite includes double vanity and soaking tub. Additional bedroom, full bath and separate laundry room with sink. Covered decks on front and back plus tool shed and carport. Space rent is $745/month and does not cover utilities.
2 Bedroom Home in Albany - $85,000
