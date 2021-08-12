2 Bedroom Home in Blodgett - $599,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Rural oasis with a tranquility setting. A unique octagon home with a separate garage, one of a kind home with endless opportunity. This home sits on 3.33 acre with open sunlight and secluded surroundings. It boast eccentric style throughout. Beamed kitchen, many windows for light. Outdoor trails from your own backyard, gorgeous mountain views. +3 Bay shop with 220 volt & a number of apple trees. Cupola crowing on the roof. Subject to Seller's locating a replacement home of choice.