2 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $239,900

Don't miss this rare opportunity to purchase a solid one level home in quaint Brownsville. This 2 bed 1 bath home is located on a quiet street on nearly a quarter acre, w/ 1 car garage, ample parking, a fully fenced yard, patio & a pond. Enjoy being centrally located, within walking distance to downtown, the Pioneer Park and the Calapooia River. Bring your ideas to make this home shine for yourself or turn it into an amazing investment property. Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone!