One-of-a-kind home appointed on top of the hill to maximize valley & coast range views! This single-level home was designed w/ attention to detail. Open concept living w/ cozy gas stove, solar tubes & ample natural light, and a bonus space easily convertible to a 3rd bedroom by adding a door. Spacious kitchen w/ mahogany island, quartz counters, & huge walk-in pantry. Hallway pocket door creates private guest suite. And 3 sliding doors to access the expansive deck with a view that you won't want to miss!
2 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $499,900
