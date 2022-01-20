Three properties being sold as one! Stunning 98.8 acres w/ 5 ponds, forest, 2 houses, shop w/ office space & gun range. Interior of main home w/ two bedrooms, large kitchen & living room w/ built-ins & brick fireplace, basement studio apt. w/ kitchen, bath, closet & separate entrance. 2nd home is a double wide manufactured home w/ gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Huge shop w/ 200A power, office space, full RV hookup w/ W/P/Septic. Gun range & 5 ponds. Zoning is FC!
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,800,000
