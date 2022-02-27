 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $199,970

Great one-level home close to shopping & schools, dual living possible with 2305 NE Jasper for sale separately. Open floor plan with large kitchen and dining. Spacious master suite with separate tub and shower, a second bedroom and hallway full bathroom, separate laundry room. Fenced backyard great for children or pets. Detached large one-car garage with ample storage space. Newer carpet.

