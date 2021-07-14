2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $25,000

A coat of paint and some TLC can make this home shines! East side of the home adjacent to a large open grassy quiet area. Both decks have some dry rotted board in need of repairs. Cash offer preferred.Space base rent $650.03 covers water, sewer, basic cable. additional $32.97 for trash. Total rent $683. All buyers shall contact Knoll Terrace Park 541-752-2225 for application and pre-qualified upon making offers.