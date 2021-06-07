2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $300,000

 Skip to main content
Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This single story, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom built in 1908 offers many opportunities! Either spruce it up and owner occupy, rent it out, or build your “investor’s dream” multi-family home. Only two blocks from Oregon State University, .3 miles to downtown and shopping, this home is very conveniently located. Property is zoned RS-12. Buyer to do due diligence. Next door neighbors had similar sized homes and are now large duplexes. View More

