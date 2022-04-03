 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $337,000

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $337,000

Enjoy carefree living in this single-story Timberhill townhome! Updates include remodeled kitchen w new cabinet doors, counters, new roof 2018, & laminate flooring. Central A/C, gas fireplace & utility room. Garage has plenty of room for additional storage. Two solar tubes bring the outdoors in for plenty of natural light. Enjoy wildlife off the back deckoverlooking the small creek in a quiet private setting. Central location near trails, hospital, shopping, and bus lines. HOA$260/m

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gift shopping for a partner's ex

Gift shopping for a partner's ex

Q: My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner's ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for work and has very little down time. She will not be able to buy a birthday present for their son's mother, so she has asked me to take their son out to buy the present. This just sounds weird to me and makes me really uncomfortable. What's good ex-etiquette?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News