2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $369,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fantastically Maintain Single Level Home. From the minute you drive up this home screams sweet. New roof & gutters, new front door, new exterior and interior paint, newer flooring, quartz counter tops in kitchen, Remodeled full bath with walk-in tiled shower, 2 nice sized bedrooms, newer gas 5 burner stove, new dishwasher. Huge utility room with sink. Big 2 car garage plus work space all on .22 acre newly fenced lot.