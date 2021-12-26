 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $369,900

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $369,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fantastically Maintain Single Level Home. From the minute you drive up this home screams sweet. New roof & gutters, new front door, new exterior and interior paint, newer flooring, quartz counter tops in kitchen, Remodeled full bath with walk-in tiled shower, 2 nice sized bedrooms, newer gas 5 burner stove, new dishwasher. Huge utility room with sink. Big 2 car garage plus work space all on .22 acre newly fenced lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News