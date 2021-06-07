2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $380,000

Nestled along the Corvallis Country Club Golf Course, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is perfect for relaxed living with a tranquil & gorgeous views. This condo has been partially updated with new flooring, kitchen countertops, & light fixtures. The high vaulted ceilings & custom large windows brings not only brings in beautiful natural light but also gives this home it elegant charm. Enjoy watching golfer's on the course from the back deck or cuddled up in the living room next to the fireplace. View More