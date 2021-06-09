 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $380,000

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $380,000

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $380,000

Nestled along the Corvallis Country Club Golf Course, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is perfect for relaxed living with a tranquil & gorgeous views. This condo has been partially updated with new flooring, kitchen countertops, & light fixtures. The high vaulted ceilings & custom large windows brings not only brings in beautiful natural light but also gives this home it elegant charm. Enjoy watching golfer's on the course from the back deck or cuddled up in the living room next to the fireplace. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News