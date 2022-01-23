 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $390,000

Immaculate & impeccable are two words that come to mind with this home. This property has been lovingly maintained with attention to detail. This includes new plumbing and water heater, landscaping, fully fenced, yard with a chicken coop, newer siding, doors, windows, and furnace, or cozy up to the woodstove in this open concept home. This move-in ready home is nestled into a cul-de-sac 1 block from Lincoln Elem & 1 mile from downtown. Bonus room conversion offers options (buyer to perform due diligence).

