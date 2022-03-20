 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $390,000

Campus Cottage! Rare find near OSU on mature lot with seasonal landscaping. A light-filled living room welcomes you to the cottage on 26th, along with open floorplan & warm kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level w/large artist's loft accessed in front bedroom await you, bring your paint and personal touch to this classic cottage centrally located to Kings Blvd & NW 29th amenities, including Fred Meyers & the North Co-Op within a 1/2 mile. Listing agent is related to one of the sellers. Open house on 3/20 12-3!

