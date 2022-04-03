 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $409,000

Timberhill gem! So much love has been poured into this charming home over the years and it shows: all new appliances, carpets, light fixtures, front and garage man doors. Updated bathroom has new vinyl floor, fan, toilet, refinished shower, light fixture, custom cabinets, and countertop. New patio and retaining wall in front, five year old TimberTech deck and gated fence in back. Fresh interior and exterior paint and new rain gutters. List of updates is on-going!

Q: My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner's ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for work and has very little down time. She will not be able to buy a birthday present for their son's mother, so she has asked me to take their son out to buy the present. This just sounds weird to me and makes me really uncomfortable. What's good ex-etiquette?

