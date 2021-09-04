2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $410,000

Comfort & charm. Privacy close to OSU, stores, etc. Covered front porch, archway entry to dining area, fenced yard for pets/children, 2 bedrooms on main floor/1 has French doors to double deck/2nd bedroom has adjacent bonus room, lower height carpeted attic area is ideal for storage or space for kids to play, full unfinished basement is part of county stated square footage with room to organize and hold all your treasures. Move-in condition for owner or tenant.