2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $420,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Buy this single story Townhome in Corvallis' Hidden Creek Community w/ a European flair! With Cobblestone road & tile roofs, it has everything you need, including a newer Heat Pump, Safe Step walk-in jetted tub in master bath, Lg. kitchen w/tons of counter space & cabinets, downdraft flat top elect. range, canned lighting, indoor laundry room w/built in desk area, solarium entry, tons of windows & skylights, enclosed courtyard w/front & back patios. Medical, Athletic club & shops nearby. LA related to Sellr