 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Don’t miss this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, single-story townhome in the highly desired Sunrise Commons of Timberhill. With a strong sense of community, the neighbors are welcoming and friendly, and the neighborhood is quiet and inviting.This beautiful home is immaculate and has been well taken care of; with an HOA that takes care of roof, exterior painting, and landscaping, you'll find this outstanding home *very* easy to live in. Don't miss both of the virtual tour links! You will truly love living here.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News