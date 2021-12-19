2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Don’t miss this 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, single-story townhome in the highly desired Sunrise Commons of Timberhill. With a strong sense of community, the neighbors are welcoming and friendly, and the neighborhood is quiet and inviting.This beautiful home is immaculate and has been well taken care of; with an HOA that takes care of roof, exterior painting, and landscaping, you'll find this outstanding home *very* easy to live in. Don't miss both of the virtual tour links! You will truly love living here.