Bright & cheery affordable living! Thoughtfully updated & brought back to life, this darling remodeled 2bd 1ba home makes wonderful use of the sq/ft. Open kitchen layout w/ bar seating has been redesigned to overlook family room w/ large windows. New flooring, interior/exterior paint, fixtures; All appliances incl; Cozy covered front porch is a perfect shaded retreat. Utility shed in back. Low maintenance yard has plenty room for garden beds and planting containers. Home sweet home!
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $55,000
