2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,900

This centrally located home on an oversized lot is mid-century modern with oak flooring through out and main level living. Meticulously maintained and tastefully updated this home has a 2018 roof. Basement offers endless storage, workspaces & a great multi-purpose room. Master gardeners have cared for the land developing extensive raised beds and a greenhouse for cultivation. Wonderful neighborhood features community paths, close shopping and medical offices. Parking galore - 2-car garage & 5-car carport.