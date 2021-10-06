2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $67,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Got students? Minutes from OSU, this home offers an affordable alternative to student housing. Perfectly sized at 924 sq/ft, this 2 bd / 2 ba home has a private bath off the primary. Barstool seating in the updated kitchen opens into the living area. Lovingly maintained and thoughtfully restored, this home does not show its age! Attached carport can easily shelter 2 vehicles. Find generous storage in the 10x12 shed along with included electric lawnmower w rechargeable batteries. AHS warranty included!