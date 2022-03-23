Open floorplan, Vaulted ceilings one of a kind! Selling furnished (everything in the photos included). NEW-Flooring, Roof, Gutters, Toilets, Screens, GD, Beds, Futon, and Ladder. Car port and Tool shed. Mower, Furnace w/ AC, Wood Burning Stove, 2 AC units, Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, W/D, and Dishwasher. Siding and Porch work required. 10 percent discount offered for siding repair/replacement. Park approval required. $635 a month Incl. WSG. By Appt Only.
2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $79,000
