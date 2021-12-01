2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Well cared for light & bright updated 1970 Double Wide, New roof in last 2 years, New W&D, glass-top range, new stainless refrigerator, energy efficient windows, upgraded kitchen cabinets & counter-tops, Faux-blinds, ceiling fan/lights, laminate vinyl flooring, MBR has full wall closet, MBA features walk in shower, B#2 has tub-shower, Wheelchair ramp, front and rear decks have been replaced. Heat pump. Larger shop/storage behind front deck + storage behind carport. Included AHS Warranty.