Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Imagine country living by the river on .93 acres! The fireplace gives this house a cozy country feel, updated interior/exterior & 40 year metal roof. Detached general purpose building with ductless Heat/AC would make for the perfect home office. Mature landscaping with fruit trees, garden, & 2800 Sq Ft barn with electric. Close to Buena Vista ferry, vineyards and Ankey National Wildlife Refuge.
2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $440,000
