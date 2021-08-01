 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $494,900

2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $494,900

2 Bedroom Home in Independence - $494,900

Beautiful country house centrally located within 20 min of Salem, Corvallis, Albany&Dallas w/ quick access to I5 on beautiful country roads. Ferry 2 min from home. Large family room w/ high-end comfort padded carpet & 25-year flooring. 2 bdrms fully remodeled in 2019. Covered carport for 2 cars. 40-year metal roof, exterior paint & water heater in 2019. Detached man/woman-cave w/ 1car garage attached. Backyard w/ above-ground pool, partially decked, large garden, fruit trees, 2800 sqft barn fully electric.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News