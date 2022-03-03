56 acres of possibilities. Currently run as an award-winning "Organic Valley" dairy with robotic milking and automated systems that allow 1 full-time farmer to milk 120 cows, raise heifers, irrigate, graze, and grow crops. The highly fertile well-drained soil is ideal for forage, grass-fed livestock, hazelnuts, berries and/or row crops. Commuting to work or direct markets is easy. The home is remodeled and the interior was meticulously crafted by Amish carpenters. A good farm, a good home.
2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $1,500,000
