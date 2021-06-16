The single family manufactured home was built in 1972, has approximately 800 SF, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The home is located on a large almost .20 acre lot. Please do not disturb tenant. Currently zoned commercial. Buyers to complete due diligence regarding their intended use. Offers subject to buyers personal inspection of the interior. Sold in as is condition. The seller will not complete any repairs.
2 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $74,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead in his Albany home on Thursday, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. The deputy, Pa…
- Updated
The city of Corvallis is gearing up for its annual batch of summer street reconstruction, with Northwest Harrison Boulevard the key target.
- Updated
Oregon State’s quarterback battle became much more interesting Friday.
Some people galvanize the community, and Melissa Goff is one of them, but not in a good way.
- Updated
The residents of Sweet Home came prepared to celebrate the class of 2021 on Friday Night at Husky Stadium.
- Updated
Several workplace coronavirus outbreaks and instances where schools have COVID-19 cases were reported in Linn and Benton counties, per the Ore…
- Updated
A 75-year-old Corvallis man was struck and killed by a garbage truck on Memorial Day and later died of his injuries, according to Benton Count…
- Updated
Residents of northwest Corvallis are going to have to adjust to a new transportation setup.
- Updated
Oregon State’s season reached a sudden, unceremonious end earlier this week, with the Beavers coming agonizingly close to clinching a super re…
- Updated
SALEM (AP) — Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates a…