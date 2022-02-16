Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Affordable living with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. New laminate flooring in living and kitchen area. Living room features vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with good storage, appliances and portable island included. Vinyl windows. 1/2 bath area has inside laundry hook ups. Covered patio, includes carport and shed. Utilities in addition to park rent of $613.00/ month.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $19,500
