2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $199,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lots of possibilities with this home and it comes with an additional lot, Zoned Urban Growth Area and in the county. Home has 2 bedroom 1 bath with septic and well, Fruit trees all around. Roof done in September of 2017. Bare lot is ready for your ideas. City water and sewer at the street. Buyer to do due diligence. CASH ONLY.

