Nice little starter home or investment property. Large kitchen and dining room. Kitchen has fine oak cabinets and vinyl flooring. Bedrooms and living room have laminate flooring. Spacious bathroom, newer vinyl windows. New gas furnace a couple of years ago. One bedroom has cadet heater. New roof 3 years ago. Large fenced yard. Newly painted inside and out. Carport.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis' new directives for unvaccinated city firefighters brought an eclectic group of Oregonians to the front of City Hall in protest of r…
- Updated
Benton County is closing in on sites and specifics for its justice improvement project.
- Updated
Crumbl Cookies has set up shop in Corvallis at 1705 N.W. Ninth St. Suite A, and when customers walk through the pale pink doors of the bakery,…
- Updated
There were no available adult intensive care unit beds in Linn and Benton counties on Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Linn-Benton area.
- Updated
Penny Rosenberg has been named the editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
- Updated
The Oregon State Police reported that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash at about 11:30 a.m. Monday near milepost 1 of Highway 164.
It was a week full of big COVID-19 news, with Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine doses approved by both the Food and Drug Administration and the …
A controlled burn at the Herbert Farm and Natural Area in Corvallis on Thursday was part of habitat restoration efforts aimed at improving the site.
- Updated
Students zipped up their raincoats and stepped over puddles on their way to class for the first day of school at Oregon State University on We…