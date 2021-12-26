 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $215,000

Charming Bungalow with great bones in the heart of Lebanon. The home features two large bedrooms, 1.5 baths, an open concept living/kitchen area. Original woodworking and built-ins. Natural gas furnace. Large city lot with ally access, well water for irrigation. Oversized 2 car garage/work shop 24X28 with 220 power and concrete floors. Come see this diamond in the rough before its too late!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News