Affordable living with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. New laminate flooring in living and kitchen area. Living room features vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with good storage, appliances and portable island included. Vinyl windows. 1/2 bath area has inside laundry hook ups. Covered patio, includes carport and shed. Utilities in addition to park rent of $613.00/ month.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $22,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Jade Carey stepped on the mat Sunday afternoon for her floor routine at Gill Coliseum, the celebration had already begun.
A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.
Taylor Street Ovens, 1025 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, will be closing its doors for the last time this week.
A note from the superintendent requests the maskless to refrain from engaging in mask-shaming.
The new owners, their chef and the previous owners spent hours brainstorming and tracking down every last sauce and salad dressing recipe.
So far, he's not charged with murder. He claims he found her on the bathroom floor at Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath.
Statewide, the Class of '21 fared well. Find out how your district compares.
Oregon State freshman gymnast Jade Carey earned two Pac-12 awards for her record-breaking performance in the conference opener against UCLA an…
Jade Carey of Oregon State University scored 9.900 on the vault on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.
Oregon recorded its highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 21.