2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $235,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Many possibilities including opportunity for construction of Multi-Family residences.Lot (.47 acre) can be partioned per city of Lebanon. Buyer to perform own due diligence to verify information. Main level 868 sq. ft., upper level is 360 sq. ft. (additional rooms). Single car garage with additional work space area. Property has alley access. Zoned Residential Low-density. Cash Buyers Only-not able to be financed.