Cozy cottage! This little charmer has been fully revamped and ready for you to move in, great first home or even an investment property. All ready to move in. New kitchen and bathroom. Large laundry room. New roof, siding and paint. Large lot with parking behind the house. There is a covered patio that could be used as a carport instead. Close to services and an easy location for commuting.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
A tweet from university officials confirms the university is assisting the PD.
- Updated
Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy has resigned his post and returned to California.
- Updated
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Corvallis street has filed a $9.1 million lawsuit against…
- Updated
According to the city, 'there's a severe shortage of transit drivers.'
- Updated
Josh and Kristi Crawford are bringing a little taste of Scotland to downtown Albany, serving up shepherd's pie and plenty of scotch with folk …
- Updated
This is according to a magazine that should know. It's called The Analytical Scientist.
- Updated
Philomath and Sweet Home have events too.
- Updated
Besides manslaughter, he's accused of three other crimes.
- Updated
LEBANON — The top area teams did what they needed to in Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district meet, running well enough …