Accepted Offer with Contingencies. COME HOME TODAY!! This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath manufactured home has carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious with an open floor plan that opens to living & dining area. Nice backyard with a shed perfect for storing gardening tools. Relax on the covered front patio enjoying the peace and quiet. Don't miss out on this WONDERFUL opportunity & call today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $25,000
The June 24 article highlighting the Oregon Department of Transportation clearing camps in the Corvallis BMX and skate park areas documents a …
- Updated
Albany's new school board got off to a tumultuous start Thursday when members voted 4-1 to make incumbent director Eric Aguinaga — censured by…
- Updated
Law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole and crashed two automobiles on Monday, and the second wreck downed power lines and the vehicle ca…
- Updated
Gerding Companies, the prominent construction company based in Corvallis, has selected a new CEO. The former CEO and familial owner of the com…
- Updated
In between virtual classes, wrestling season and, oh, by the way, going to the state championships this year, Crescent Valley High School seni…
- Updated
Following Independence Day weekend, Oregon is expected to announce the drawings for the many different prizes related to the COVID-19 vaccinat…
- Updated
Corvallis’ low-key Fourth of July parade returned on Sunday with children on bikes, classic cars, a Corvallis fire truck, political organizations showing their strength, the Statue of Liberty, King George III and more – including something of a sense of normalcy.
The Corvallis girls basketball team has accomplished something that very few teams can lay claim to: A perfect season.
ST. PAUL — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went t…
- Updated
Albany man heads cross country in favorite vehicle