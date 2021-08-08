2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $250,000

Charming 2(+) bdrm on 1/2 acre, updated w/energy efficient heat pump, AC & tankless water heater! Original wd flrs in LR w/wood stove. Kitchen has new flooring & paint! SS appliances & W/D included! Spacious primary bdrm has attached office. Great flex space-add a bath/3rd bdrm? Home sits back away from the road w/little traffic. Long driveway provides off-street pkg & leads to the drive-thru garage/workshop w/attached heated bonus room that has a separate entrance. Lg covered patio & huge, fenced backyard!