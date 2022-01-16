2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $269,900

Ready to downsize? Really cute remodeled home in super convenient location close to hospitals, downtown, library, restaurants etc.... Great opportunity for a first home or as an investment! Tiny but practical and has room for dining table! Nicely laid out floor plan with back door access to yard and garage. Fenced back yard with a clean slate to create whatever you want! single detached garage and carport give ample parking on this no through street. Seller licensed Oregon Realtor.