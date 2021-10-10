Conveniently located and tons of potential! Clean 2 bed/1 bath home on large fully fenced lot. Attached garage with workshop, RV cover with hookups/disposal and irrigation well located on property. Additional shed for storage. Warm up next to your gas stove this winter and be prepare to entertain guests from your back deck next year.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
People from Corvallis, Eugene, Lebanon, Sweet Home and everywhere in between gathered at the Benton County Courthouse on Saturday morning to p…
- Updated
Patricia Parr became homeless in 2017. She was working as an in-home caretaker in Clatsop County when a fire broke out, destroying the residen…
- Updated
A Hillsboro man has been booked in the Benton County Jail following a stabbing that took place in Corvallis on Monday.
- Updated
Jack Colletto gets up early and tries to go to bed early.
- Updated
The Corvallis City Council heard recommendations Thursday from consultants hired to advise the city on updating its facilities.
- Updated
Oregon State has some significant momentum heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Washington State having won four straight, includin…
- Updated
Linn County had seven new deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, and its pandemic death toll surpassed 100, climbing to 106.
- Updated
There remains little doubt now where the strength of the Oregon State offense lies after the Beavers blasted through another opposing defense …
- Updated
Pacific Power, economic development officials and local electric bicycle dealers have joined forces to put electric bikes into the hands of lo…
- Updated
Scott Rueck faced one of the most difficult moments of his coaching career last spring during the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.