2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

Cute single story cottage in very desirable location. Large backyard is well kept and a gardener's dream with raised beds and multiple fruit trees along side the cozy patio area. Kitchen area has space for dining. Newer water heater and gas wall heater. Please allow minimum 1 hr notice for all showings. Start the process today to make this your NEW HOME!

