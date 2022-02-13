 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $290,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $290,000

Sweet single level cottage with charming updates. Hip, modern materials and space make this open floor plan perfect for entertaining or cozy movie nights. Walk in pantry and indoor laundry. Big backyard with patio for outdoor parties and plenty of parking for RV and guests.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News