 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $34,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $34,900

Affordable living with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. New laminate flooring in living and kitchen area. Living room features vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with good storage, appliances and portable island included. Vinyl windows. 1/2 bath area has inside laundry hook ups. Covered patio, includes carport and shed. Utilities in addition to park rent of $613.00/ month.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News