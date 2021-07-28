Must see this well cared for home at the end of cul-de-sac in Twin Cedars 55+ Park. Charming spacious home includes 2 bedrooms each with their own designated bathrooms. Newer features include a walk in shower, roof, sliding glass door and back porch. Nicely landscaped with covered front porch and carport. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Park rent includes water/sewer/garbage and cable.
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $65,000
