One of the best views in the valley! Potential future Housing development and great investment opportunity on 25+ acres! Enjoy the peace and quiet of your own paradise, with that out of town feel you have been longing for! Beautiful views surrounded by the buttes w/ a shop, a barn, the workshop has a wood stove, private and wooded in the back, nice trails, very well maintained, nice meadow area, and so much room for your animals, toys, projects, and more! Create your homestead or make a great investment!
2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
Future shows, including Tuesday’s scheduled Warren Miller skiing film, remain up in the air.
- Updated
Oregon State found itself down 14-0 early and still behind by double digits at halftime before a momentum swing changed everything for the Beavers.
- Updated
Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy has resigned his post and returned to California.
- Updated
An Albany man has been arrested for a stabbing outside of a local bar on Friday night, according to a press release from the Albany Police Dep…
- Updated
According to the city, 'there's a severe shortage of transit drivers.'
- Updated
This is according to a magazine that should know. It's called The Analytical Scientist.
- Updated
The National Weather Services has issued a high wind advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley, including the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Leb…
- Updated
It involves tapping into a source of public tax monies. Here's how that will work.
- Updated
Using modeling, here are the trends the Oregon Health Authority is expecting.