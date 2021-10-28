2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $650,000

One of the best views in the valley! Potential future Housing development and great investment opportunity on 25+ acres! Enjoy the peace and quiet of your own paradise, with that out of town feel you have been longing for! Beautiful views surrounded by the buttes w/ a shop, a barn, the workshop has a wood stove, private and wooded in the back, nice trails, very well maintained, nice meadow area, and so much room for your animals, toys, projects, and more! Create your homestead or make a great investment!