 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $79,900

ONE OF A KIND! This splendid 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home is nestled in the heart of town! Enjoy entertaining with this open floor plan with vaulted ceilings or relax on the covered back deck. You will love the spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. The master bathroom features a wonderful walk in shower or soaking tub to relax in after a long day. This home also includes a heat pump with AC and a nice large laundry room. Don't miss out and CALL TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

I sometimes consult with overweight patients who are considering bariatric (weight loss) surgery. For some individuals, the need to take specific vitamin and mineral supplements for the rest of their lives is not an easy to pill to swallow. To not do so, however, puts them at risk for serious nutrient deficiencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News